Protest against ICE policy packs street

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Downtown Idaho Falls became the scene of protest Saturday afternoon as people in southeast Idaho gathered to voice their concerns about current U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policy.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Broadway Bridge with homemade signs, each with a message denouncing ICE enforcement taking place across the county. Several drivers on the road honked and cheered in support of the protest.

"I think right now there's a lot of blame and negative [talk] on immigrants," said protester Jennifer Vidales. "People fail to realize that we're people. We're out here, we're family members, we go to school, we're neighbors. I think that's really important to what our message today is."

The protest’s organizers worked with the City of Idaho Falls and the police department so everyone would be safe. Protesters were instructed to avoid violence, especially if people of opposing views tried to anger them.

“We want to take a stand against systemic racism and unjust immigration policies," said Shantelle Duran, one of the protest's organizers. "We invite the community to stand with us and show support for our neighbors who are likely to be targeted under increased ICE raids and detentions.”

Protesters say this demonstration is only the first step.

“We're going to keep fighting. I'm going to keep fighting," said Vidales. "I've always cared for immigrant rights. I'm an immigrant advocate and I will continue to use my voice as much as I can for those who can’t.”