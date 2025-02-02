Community All-Stars: “Service is a valuable thing” – ‘Valentine’s for Seniors’ with JustServe

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This Valentine's Day, most may be making plans with their loved ones enjoying each others' company and affection. But for many senior citizens, this holiday can be a reminder of loss or loneliness. That's why JustServe Idaho Falls is stepping in with 'Valentine's for Seniors.'

JustServe is an organization dedicated to sharing and organizing service projects in cities around the world to help those in need. Their 'Valentine's for Seniors' project is aimed to let local senior citizens know they are loved and not forgotten. "A lot of them just are... struggling to be excited about life, and I don't necessarily blame them," Senior Solutions Owner Chanse Powell says.

In a proclamation declaring Feb. 14, 2025, as 'We Love Seniors Day,' Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said, "It's important to remember that our senior citizens are the crown jewels of our community."

This Valentine's project invites people of all ages to write cards or create artwork to give to seniors in the area. Gaylen Stucki, an Idaho Falls JustServe Specialist, said, “It doesn't matter if it was a child that made it up with a crayon or a pencil or one that's been professionally painted. They get that same feeling that somebody with love has done something for them.”

But 'Valentine's for Seniors' is just one of many ways JustServe is making a difference in the community.

They host a variety of projects like beautifying local parks, helping out at the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, volunteering at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, and countless others. "Service is a valuable, valuable thing, and I'm so grateful to JustServe for providing this forum for that kind of thing to happen," Mayor Casper said.

Looking ahead into 2025, even more service projects are in the works. Idaho Falls JustServe Specialist Susan Stucki said, "We have watched JustServe grow in this area as a community service tool, but now we've realized JustServe is a service movement, and in this community, it's grown rapidly."

For their efforts in bringing the Greater Idaho Falls Area together through service, JustServe, you are this week's Community All-Stars.

Those who want to get involved with 'Valentine's for Seniors,' drop off your personalized cards, artwork or gifts to Senior Solutions at 841 Oxford Drive, Idaho Falls, ID, 83401 by Feb. 11.

The College of Eastern Idaho will have a table available for students, staff and community members who want to fill out Valentines in their cafeteria, Building 3, from Feb. 3-7.

For more information, inspiration, a template, and more, visit justserve.org.