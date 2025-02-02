Skip to Content
Snake River Animal Shelter open Sundays

Visitors can now meet adoptable animals throughout the weekend
Noah Farley
By
New
today at 4:37 PM
Published 5:01 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Major changes are coming to the Snake River Animal Shelter. The shelter will now be open on Sundays.

Visitors will now be able to book private appointments to meet adoptable animals throughout the weekend. These appointments were leading to more adoptions, but the shelter says many people don't have time to go to the shelter on weekdays.

"We do have a limited time, so it's only 12 to 3 [p.m.] instead of longer," said Kennel Tech, Krista Smylie. "But we do welcome anyone to come down, meet an animal and get to know one of them and go ahead and see if you want to adopt."

Smylie says 2024 was a great year for the shelter between receiving grants and getting several pets adopted. The shelter is aiming to do even better in 2025. The extra hours on Sundays should make it easier and more likely for people to adopt cats and dogs.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

