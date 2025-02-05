February 5th is ‘Idaho Loves Shelter Animals Day’

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little has proclaimed Wednesday, February 5, as Idaho Loves Shelter Animals Day, an initiative aimed at making the Gem State a no-kill state in 2025. Animal rights advocates say the effort underlines Idaho's commitment to ending the unnecessary deaths of dogs and cats throughout state shelters.

"Governor Little’s announcement is a significant milestone for the no-kill movement, motivating communities across Idaho to save shelter dogs and cats and get them into loving homes where they belong,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “We commend Governor Little for leading this essential effort to safeguard the lives of our beloved pets.”

Animal shelters need to reach a 90 percent save rate for animals that reside there, to meet the governors goal. Data from Best Friends Animal Society shows Idaho only has 3 animal shelters to go to be completely no-kill.

The most common causes of shelter overcrowding are unethical breeding and abandoned pets.

"I don't believe there's any shelter in Idaho that wants to euthanize," Snake River Animal Shelter Director Michelle Ziel-Dingman told Local News 8. "They are doing it only because they get overwhelmed and they have nowhere else for stray and abandoned animals to go."

Director Ziel-Dingman said their group is working with local representatives to encourage more Idahoans to adopt.

"There are all kinds of nonprofits in the state of Idaho where if you purchase or support them, there's an a sales tax attached to it," said Ziel-Dingman. "Animal shelters and rescues for companion pets are not one of them. So we are really urging our legislators to pay attention to this issue and include animal shelters and rescues in that list of exempted nonprofits."

Castle says individuals can contribute to the solution by adopting from shelters or rescue groups, spaying or neutering their pets, fostering animals in need, volunteering, donating, and supporting effective lifesaving programs.

"Idaho has made impressive progress in saving the lives of pets, but achieving a no-kill future will take collective effort,” said Castle. “Governor Little’s proclamation highlights that Idaho can reach no-kill status if more people adopt from shelters instead of buying from breeders or pet stores. We’re urging all Idahoans to help us make Idaho—and the entire country—no-kill this year."

