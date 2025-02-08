Fizz Rizz creates original Idaho mocktails for Super Bowl LIX

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Monday after the super bowl is known as "National Football Hangover day." But, the experts at Fizz Rizz, in Rexburg, are providing a few Super Bowl themed drink recipes to help beat the hangover.

BYU-I alumni Joe Aragon says he and a friend recognized the need for a vibrant nightlife in Rexburg -- and so they started Fizz Rizz.

"I came to Rexburg as a student and felt the nightlife was a little lacking. I always loved the atmosphere of a bar, but not so much a fan of alcohol and kind of the effects of that," Joe told Local News 8. "One of my best friends growing up, Daniel, wanted to start an arcade. I want to start a dry bar."

Fizz rizz is a mock-tail bar that offers an assortment of food and drinks.

Joe says it's a place where everyone can have fun *without alcohol.

"There's a lot of mocktail bars popping up all over the country, and, especially with younger generations kind of rejecting alcohol. There's a big push for that," Joe told Local News 8. "I actually just recently lost my uncle to acute liver failure. I'm very passionate about, sober lifestyle and normalizing that."

The Eagle Azula - For Philly Fans

Blend:

2 Cups of frozen pineapple

2 OZ of lime juice

Sprite to cover pineapple

Mix in:

6 large spoonfuls of pineapple

1 Oz blue raspberry syrup

1 oz pomegranate juice

1 oz coconut cream

Garnish:

Black sprinkles

The Cherry Chief - For Kansas City

Blend:

3/4 cup of mango chunks - frozen

3/4 cup of peach chunks - frozen

1/3 cup of lime juice

1/4 cup of peach juice

1/2 cup of Sprite

Stir in:

4 oz cranberry juice

1 oz cherry syrup

Garnish: