Irwin man in custody following alleged early morning assault

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Irwin man has been after allegedly assaulting his female roommate.

32-year-old Jorge Alberto Mendoza Minero has been booked into the Bonneville County jail on multiple felony charges including aggravated assault.

Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies received domestic disturbance call from an RV park off the Swan Valley highway in Irwin just after noon Monday.

As Deputies arrived on the scene, they identified Minero as the reported suspect and stopped the 32-year-old from leaving the park.

From interviews with a female victim, Deputies learned she and Minero had been living together for several months and a physical fight began early Monday morning.

Minero told law enforcement the pair had been fighting over money for a while and admitted to throwing items of the RV, but not at his female roommate.

Minero refused to answer when asked if the victim hit him or if he hit the victim at any time, according to sheriff's deputies.

The female victim told law enforcement that she woke up to Minero punching her in the head and eventually putting both hands around her throat. She also told the deputies her 32-year-old roommate bit her foot and struck her across the back with a skateboard before using the butt stock of a rifle to smash her foot.

She also said minero pointed the rifle at her and threatened her if she called law enforcement.

Sheriff's Deputies verified there were injuries to Minero's hands as well as multiple injuries to his female roommate consistent with the alleged assault she described.

Deputies also discovered rifle in the RV, according to Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Minero was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on Felony charges of Attempted Strangulation, Domestic Battery With Traumatic Injury, and Aggravated Assault.