Local eateries gear up for Valentine’s Day rush

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Tomorrow is the big day for love and romance and local restaurants are preparing.

Masen Padgen Manager at SnakeBite Restaurant said, "I think it's a big deal because it's a chance to celebrate your love. And it's not just going out with friends. It's it's a personal thing between two people. We really like to do some awesome specials to kind of highlight that and keep it simple and good for a couple to come out."

While Valentine's day is a big deal for couples, it's also a huge deal for local restaurants.

It's a day when all staff are on deck and ready to serve.

Fridays and weekends are busy times for the food industry, but Valentine's Day falling on a Friday could leave a lot of restaurants jam-packed.

Which isn't a bad thing!

Local restaurants are looking to serve as many people as they can.

Andrew Wilson Co-Owner of 'A Street Soup Market' said, "We'll get hit pretty hard. It's always best to call ahead and try and get a reservation. But we're going to allow walk-ins but you know, if you want to guarantee that seat, it's best to call ahead."

If you miss out on Valentine's Day plans you may have a chance to make it on Saturday.

As some restaurants are continuing their Valentine's Day specials till then.

Call ahead to find out what the restaurant you want is offering.