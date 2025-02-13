Skip to Content
Local eateries gear up for Valentine’s Day rush

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Tomorrow is the big day for love and romance and local restaurants are preparing.

Masen Padgen Manager at SnakeBite Restaurant said, "I think it's a big deal because it's a chance to celebrate your love. And it's not just going out with friends. It's it's a personal thing between two people. We really like to do some awesome specials to kind of highlight that and keep it simple and good for a couple to come out." 

While Valentine's day is a big deal for couples, it's also a huge deal for local restaurants.

It's a day when all staff are on deck and ready to serve.

Fridays and weekends are busy times for the food industry, but Valentine's Day falling on a Friday could leave a lot of restaurants jam-packed.

Which isn't a bad thing!

Local restaurants are looking to serve as many people as they can.

Andrew Wilson Co-Owner of 'A Street Soup Market' said, "We'll get hit pretty hard. It's always best to call ahead and try and get a reservation. But we're going to allow walk-ins but you know, if you want to guarantee that seat, it's best to call ahead."

If you miss out on Valentine's Day plans you may have a chance to make it on Saturday.

As some restaurants are continuing their Valentine's Day specials till then.

Call ahead to find out what the restaurant you want is offering. 

Ariel Jensen

