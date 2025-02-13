University of Idaho ranks among the top U.S. research institutions

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - The University of Idaho has become the first and only Idaho university to earn an R1 designation under the 2025 Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

"The classification is the gold standard for research excellence, given to less than 4% of all U.S. higher education institutions," writes the U of I administration. "It recognizes the university for 'very high research activity' and its transformative contributions to science, innovation, and education."

Achieving R1 status unlocks numerous opportunities for U of I in addition to students and researchers at the university's Idaho Falls satellite campus, including:

More than half of undergraduate students participate in research activities at U of I, offering them unique hands-on experiences that make them more competitive in the job market. This classification will expand that impact.

R1 status enhances the university’s reputation locally, nationally, and internationally and positively influences college rankings, which can increase enrollment and funding opportunities.

The research U of I does directly benefits the state of Idaho by working on pressing problems to improve outcomes for cybersecurity, nuclear science, semiconductor, and microelectronics industries, as well as those related to natural resources and agriculture.

Access to research opportunities produces graduates who are more ready to make a difference in the Idaho workplace.

“Achieving R1 status is not just a milestone but a testament to our role as a leader in education and innovation,” U of I President Scott Green said. “It opens doors to new opportunities, strengthens our impact, and ensures that we remain at the forefront of solving Idaho’s challenges, positioning the university as a key driver of progress in addressing global issues.”

"The University of Idaho has been tirelessly working towards this milestone," adds Idaho Falls campus Executive Officer Marc Skinner. "UI students in Idaho Falls play an important part of this prestigious research designation. Moving forward, Idaho Falls students will benefit from the increased breadth and depth of opportunities to help bring solutions connected to future energy needs and society’s vexing concerns. As the university’s research portfolio continues to grow, doors will open for students to perform even more meaningful research and solve problems that will make a difference to our state, the nation, and the world.

How the University of Idaho made its mark

To classify as an R1 institution, universities must have at least $50 million in annual research expenditures and grant at least 70 research doctorates each year. U of I had $135.9 million in research expenditures in Fiscal Year 2023 and was awarded 80 research doctorates.

U of I focused on the goal of becoming R1 when President Green joined the university in 2019. Not only did the university increase its research expenditures since then, but it also grew its doctoral programs by 18.4% since 2019, reaching an all-time high of 606 current doctoral students in Fall 2024.

“R1 classification is only the first stage of recognition for the incredible and impactful research that we perform at University of Idaho,” said Chris Nomura, vice president for research and economic development at U of I. “We are continuing to grow our research portfolio and opportunities for students by searching for answers that make a difference for Idaho, its citizens, and our economy and are excited for what the future holds.”