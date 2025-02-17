50 States/50 Protests – Dozens gather for protest across Southeast Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Multiple protests took place across Southeast Idaho on Monday, the demonstrations part of protests from coast to coast protesting Trump Administration policies, Elon Musk, and Project 2025.

Dozens of people from the Pocatello area met Monday morning at Caldwell Park to march to the Bannock County Court House. The demonstration was organized by former Idaho State Representative Elmer Martinez, for what he said was a chance to give local people a platform to share their opinions.

"Protests are going on all across the nation right now against the policies that are trying to be enacted," said Martinez. "I wanted Pocatello to be a part of that and have some of the people who want to have a voice to be able to protest some of those policies."

Meanwhile, in Idaho Falls, around fifty protestors gathered in front of Idaho Falls city hall. Organizer, 18-year-old Rachel Durfee, said their goal was to raise awareness.

"I grew up in a household that taught me this message and that there were no contingencies when it came to loving thy neighbor," Durfee told Local News 8. "There shouldn't be qualifications when it comes to loving my neighbor. We should all treat each other kindly and equally."

Among the items of protest were recent immigration actions taken by the Trump Administration as well as people voicing concern over the rights of women and the LGBTQ community.

Martinez said he hopes to organize similar protest events and draw larger crowds in the future.

"Protesting in the United States has a long history, it's patriotic," said Martinez. "If you care about the issues and you feel they're important and you care about our country, why shouldn't you get out and protest if you think it's not going in the right direction?"