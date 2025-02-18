Skip to Content
Summer of concerts at the Port – Big names and lineup on the way

KIFI
By
today at 12:10 PM
Published 3:45 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater (the Port) will host many big names during the 2025 concert season this summer.

Bannock County has already announced the summer concert series will include performances by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Billy Currington, blues musician Joe Bonamassa, and co-headliners Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys.

For more information on the Bad Religion/Dropkick Murphys performance, click HERE.

Bannock County events planners have said more shows will be added to the lineup in the coming months. For more information on upcoming concerts at the Port, you can visit the Bannock County Event Center website.

Sam Ross

