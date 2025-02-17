Summer of Punk: 2 iconic bands heading to Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - This summer, iconic punk rock bands Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion will co-headline for the first time during their U.S. Summer Of Discontent Tour. The tour includes a stop at The Port (Portneuf Healthtrust Amphiteahtre) in Pocatello on Friday, August 1.

"We are so fired up to spend the summer with these legends," said Dropkick Murphys vocalist and founder Ken Casey. "We plan to give people a great night out when we hit their town. Gonna be a blast!!"

“Being able to tour with Bad Religion is such an exciting thing for us," adds Tim Brennan from Dropkick Murphys. "It’s not every day we get to rub elbows with a band that has that kind of legendary status and we are over the moon to hit the road with them.”

During the summer tour fans will have the chance to hear Dropkick Murphys’ classics, along with their current single “Sirens” – and possibly other new songs from their next album, set to be released later this year.

"Sirens" is a rallying cry for unity, urging fans to rise against those who exploit the working class," says the band.

Fans can also expect Bad Religion to celebrate their diverse catalog on this tour.

"Bringing together our two bands and our respective audiences should create an event of epic proportions," said Bad Religion singer Greg Graffin. "But most importantly, I look forward to the community of camaraderie and togetherness we will share with such talented fellow musicians and punk fans across the Nation. I can't wait!"

"You know, this has been a long time coming," Bad Religion’s bassist Jay Bentley added. "We’ve shared the stage at plenty of festivals with Kenny and the guys, and I am genuinely excited to hit the road with the Dropkicks, finally. Their energy is infectious, and I'm looking forward to spending the summer with them. I think it’s going to be a blast for us and our fans."

Tickets for all shows go on sale Thursday, February 20 at 10 AM local time at www.dropkickmurphys.com and www.badreligion.com. Tickets for The Backyard are available via ETIX.