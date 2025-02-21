Former Bingham deputy’s court appeal denied

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — A former Bingham County deputy who killed a man while she was texting and driving won't be getting her sentence reduced.

Stephanie Grisham's lawyer argued the terms of her confinement are cruel and unusual, and the jail is causing her to have increased mental health issues.

Judge Neal Randall responded by saying Grisham had been texting while driving for more than ten minutes, and she had been swerving in and out of the other lane multiple times.

“This was a course of conduct over a period of time that was highly dangerous, exacerbated by the fact that she had knowledge that she was, in fact, swerving into the other lanes and she was speeding,” Judge Randall said.

The crash happened on February 1, 2023. An 80-year old man, Robert Beal died, and his wife was hurt.

Judge Randall said if Grisham had swerved into the other lane once, this may have been a simple negligence case. He expressed his sympathies to Grisham's mental health issues, but Grisham's appeal was denied and her sentence was not changed.