Skip to Content
Blackfoot

Former Bingham County deputy may plead guilty to causing deadly accident

MGN
By
today at 3:23 PM
Published 4:07 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A former Bingham County deputy could be pleading guilty to causing the accident where an 80-year-old man was killed.

Stephanie Grisham is accused of causing the accident that killed Robert Beal and his wife's injuries.

The accident happened on February 1, 2024, in the area of 1100 East 600 North in Bingham County.

Investigators said Grisham was texting while driving and hit Beal's car.

She is charged with vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.

On Friday, Nov. 1, Grisham’s representative asked for a plea and sentencing hearing to be scheduled for January 31, 2025. While Judge Neal Randall agreed, the victim’s family was hesitant to come to the hearing that day since it would be one day before the one-year anniversary of the accident.

Grisham’s representative said this extra time would allow the court to be presented with a fuller picture of the effects the accident had on Grisham.

A jury trial was originally scheduled for November 21 until today's hearing.

Article Topic Follows: Blackfoot

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content