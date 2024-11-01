Former Bingham County deputy may plead guilty to causing deadly accident

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A former Bingham County deputy could be pleading guilty to causing the accident where an 80-year-old man was killed.

Stephanie Grisham is accused of causing the accident that killed Robert Beal and his wife's injuries.

The accident happened on February 1, 2024, in the area of 1100 East 600 North in Bingham County.

Investigators said Grisham was texting while driving and hit Beal's car.

She is charged with vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.

On Friday, Nov. 1, Grisham’s representative asked for a plea and sentencing hearing to be scheduled for January 31, 2025. While Judge Neal Randall agreed, the victim’s family was hesitant to come to the hearing that day since it would be one day before the one-year anniversary of the accident.

Grisham’s representative said this extra time would allow the court to be presented with a fuller picture of the effects the accident had on Grisham.

A jury trial was originally scheduled for November 21 until today's hearing.