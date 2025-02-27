Young Scientists Shine at Packed Idaho Science & Engineering Fair

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State University Student Union Building was packed with local high school students competing in the 2nd annual Idaho Community Science & Engineering Fair.

"We can learn a lot in school, but by doing and experimenting. It teaches way more than just learning," said Jayden Layton, a junior at American Heritage School.

This event is designed for young scientists and engineers who have extremely big ideas but aren't quite ready to compete at an international level.

Heather Smith, Idaho Community Science Fair Committee Member Heather Smith said, "This is super fun, super exciting, and we want all students in Idaho in high school to be able to watch a project like this. They gain so much from being a part of a huge research project, and it is huge. Some of them are working on years' worth of projects."

This year's science fair is opening doors and new ways of thinking to students..

"I've never done anything like this before. It was cool to go through the process of it. We came up with this experiment and just thinking of the ideas and seeing it being executed, it's like a very fulfilling," said Leanne Pawlaczyk, a sophomore at Hillcrest High School.

Students tell Local News 8 they discovered much more than what they were assigned to research on.

"I think science fairs allow students to discover a love for science. I've never been super passionate, but throughout this science project, I've come to find how interesting studies can be and learn more about science," said Sadie Steadman, a sophomore at Hillcrest High School.

"I just feel like it's a great opportunity for kids to learn more about just anything, but mostly about how to do their experiments and experiment the things they're interested in," said Layton.

This year, there were 139 projects by students from 5 different classes and 3 different schools that entered in the competition.

Students showcased their projects and defended their research to judges today for a chance to win a generous prize.

The best-in-show winner will take home a thousand dollars.