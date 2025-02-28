Skip to Content
City of Idaho Falls to improve waterlines in the Brodbecks Addition

today at 10:59 AM
Published 11:03 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls has announced an upcoming project to improve the waterlines in the Brodbecks Addition south of 17th Street and east of South Boulevard. 

Contractor Bybee Excavation is set to begin construction on Monday, March 3, which will entail replacing aging waterlines on East 22nd, 23rd, 24th, and neighboring streets. This project also includes paving these areas, improving storm drains, and replacing and reconnecting water service lines.

City officials say the plans for the project will be done one block at a time to minimize the impacts to residents in the area, and temporary water service will be provided. Access to driveways could be affected by the project, but City officials say contractors will do their best to keep closures brief. Paving will proceed as construction advances, progressing block by block. 

Ahead of the project, City officials notified residents in the area and held a neighborhood open house on Feb. 19 to provide project information and address concerns.

The City is asking residents to reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For more information on the project, click HERE.

The City of Idaho Falls has released the following construction schedule:

Water and Street Work

  • March 3 – March 21            22nd Street/Block 1 between S Blvd – Lee
  • March 24 - April 11              22nd Street/Block 2 between Lee – Emerson
  • April 14 - May 1                   23rd Street/Block 1 between S Blvd – Lee
  • May 2 - May 21                    23rd Street/Block 2 between Lee – Emerson
  • May 22 - June 13                 24th Street/Block 1 between S Blvd – Lee 
  • June 16 - July 9                   24th Street/Block 2 between Lee – Emerson

Storm Drain and Street Work

  • July 10 - August 11             Lee Ave/Block 1 between 24th St 22nd St
  • August 12 - August 18       22nd Street
  • August 13 - August 20       23rd Street
  • August 21 - August 30       Miscellaneous
Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8.

