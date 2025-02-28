City of Idaho Falls to improve waterlines in the Brodbecks Addition

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls has announced an upcoming project to improve the waterlines in the Brodbecks Addition south of 17th Street and east of South Boulevard.

Contractor Bybee Excavation is set to begin construction on Monday, March 3, which will entail replacing aging waterlines on East 22nd, 23rd, 24th, and neighboring streets. This project also includes paving these areas, improving storm drains, and replacing and reconnecting water service lines.

City officials say the plans for the project will be done one block at a time to minimize the impacts to residents in the area, and temporary water service will be provided. Access to driveways could be affected by the project, but City officials say contractors will do their best to keep closures brief. Paving will proceed as construction advances, progressing block by block.

Ahead of the project, City officials notified residents in the area and held a neighborhood open house on Feb. 19 to provide project information and address concerns.

The City is asking residents to reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For more information on the project, click HERE.

The City of Idaho Falls has released the following construction schedule:

Water and Street Work

March 3 – March 21 22nd Street/Block 1 between S Blvd – Lee

March 24 - April 11 22nd Street/Block 2 between Lee – Emerson

April 14 - May 1 23rd Street/Block 1 between S Blvd – Lee

May 2 - May 21 23rd Street/Block 2 between Lee – Emerson

May 22 - June 13 24th Street/Block 1 between S Blvd – Lee

June 16 - July 9 24th Street/Block 2 between Lee – Emerson

Storm Drain and Street Work