Idaho Falls begins major infrastructure upgrades in Poitevin Park

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On March 3, contractors with the City of Idaho Falls will begin work to install a new stormwater system and reconstruct streets near Poitevin Park.

The City of Idaho Falls and its contractor, Knife River, will begin work in the park before contractors move to West 13th Street and the adjacent roads, including South Water Avenue, Maple Street, and Pine Street.

According to the City of Idaho Falls website, city officials anticipate construction to be completed in the spring.

While every effort will be made to accommodate access to driveways and properties, city officials say multiple lane closures and temporary detours will be required. They encourage drivers to seek alternative routes and find alternative parking locations.

At times during construction, work will be completed on the following streets:

13th Street between Ridge and Water Avenues

Water Avenue between Pine and Maple Streets

Maple Street between Water and Ridge Avenue

Pine Street near its intersection with South Water Avenue.

City officials ask drivers to reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.