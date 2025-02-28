ISU biologists get large federal grant to continue work studying genetic disorders

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Dr. Heather Ray, assistant professor of developmental biology at Idaho State University, and her students received a $415,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to fund their research in understanding and possibly curing some genetic disorders.

Since 2020, Dr. Ray has researched how 'genetic abnormalities' like cleft lip, cleft palette, and some mental disabilities are formed while an infant is still in the womb and how the power of science could potentially stop these issues from developing before a baby is even born.

"About 1% of babies born in Idaho have some sort of developmental abnormality," said Ray. "We're trying to understand what causes those types of abnormalities–if we know what causes them, then we can start thinking about how can we prevent that from happening in the future."

The NIH grant will help Dr. Ray pay for the equipment and supplies she needs to conduct her research for the next four years, including keeping lab shelves stocked with the hundreds of live frog embryos they use to study genetic development.

The money will also help keep Dr. Ray's lab stocked with the graduate and undergraduate student employees who help with the study while also getting a chance to get experience in a real research environment.

"This supports those students to be able to get hands on real world research experience," said Dr. Ray. "That will help prepare them for further education or careers in science and medicine, and then that has a broader impact on our community."

The NIH grant was awarded to Dr. Ray in the same week that Idaho State University President Robert Wagner reaffirmed the university's commitment to securing funding for research around the school.

ISU reported that in fiscal year 2024, around $40 million was allocated to research projects at the university, a 25% increase year-over-year and a 200% increase since 2018.