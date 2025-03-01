Local Lego store celebrates one-year anniversary

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Bricks & Minifigs Idaho Falls is excited to celebrate serving the community for a whole year.

The community was equally excited. The store owners say there was a long line outside waiting for the store to open for the celebration.

“The turnout was insane. We had a lot of people in here. We had to actually space people out to come in at groups at a time. So we're grateful for the turnout,” said Store Owner, Gen Miner.

The event featured giveaways, an artist drawing lego caricatures for guests, and guest appearances from people known for being on the competition TV series Lego Masters.

"I create New York City buildings and Lego is kind of my main thing I do," said Lego Content Creator Drew Maynard AKA @percival_bricks. "My main goal is to inspire younger builders and show them that really anybody can do it. It just takes a lot of practice and time."

We asked Miner why she thinks Lego continues to be so popular over so many decades. She thinks it's because Lego is a healthy addiction and there are plenty of sets featuring popular franchises.

"[And] because the concept itself is not set. It really is like a free-form, nebulous idea that you can really create anything," she said.

Gen Miner and her husband, Art, look forward to serving the community for years to come—one brick at a time.