Community All-Stars: The Civil Air Patrol saves lives and shapes futures through volunteer work

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Civil Air Patrol is a congressionally chartered and federally funded non-profit organization that helps support the community through service, saving lives and shaping futures.

The national organization was founded on December 1, 1941. It operates as an auxiliary of the United States Air Force.

In Idaho Falls, CAP is part of many essential services like educating K-12 students on aerospace and STEM as well as search and rescue operations providing aircraft and people to save others from danger.

Arguably one of the most unique aspects of CAP is its Cadet Program, which is designed for youth and young adults ages 12 to 20. CAP Cadets learn valuable skills through age-appropriate military-style techniques.

“It made me a better and more mature person," 12-year-old Cadet Vasser says, "They really helped me with my integrity. It helped me with my leadership skills... It really helps me to learn.”

There are no strings attached for those who want to be apart of the program. Some may think they have to go into the military or have an interest in it, but that's not necessarily true.

CAP Idaho Falls Squadron Commander Paul Young says, “They're not committing to join the Air Force or any other military branch, but if they are interested in that, it can give them a little bit of a leg up.” He says 10% of the incoming service academy classes come from the Civil Air Patrol.

But a big part of the Cadet Program is service in the community. Young says, "Even when we're not in our Civil Air Patrol uniform, we're very service-oriented. We want to help people. You know, we live in the community. We want to help make it a better place.”

For their unwavering commitment to service, leadership and uniting the community, these Civil Air Patrol Cadets are this week's Community All-Stars.

For more information on the CAP or Cadet Program, visit their website.