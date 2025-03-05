Southeast Idaho Catholic community marks Ash Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - March 5th marks Ash Wednesday across the Catholic world.

Wednesday, Catholics and some fellow Christians receive ashes on their foreheads in the shape of a cross to mark the first day of Lent, or the 40 days of preparation for Easter.

Lent is a time of fasting, prayer, and charitable giving. It is a time for the faithful to give up something they enjoy to practice self-discipline, according to the Pope Saint John Paul the Second Parish in Idaho Falls.

"It's a day where I can feel like I'm closer to God," Holy Rosary Catholic School 6th grader Ellinia Marnell told Local News 8.

The Pope Saint John Paul the Second Parish plans to hold additional Masses Wednesday night in honor of the holiday. For more details, click HERE.