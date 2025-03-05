Two in custody following high-speed chase outside of Fort Hall

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people are in custody following a high-speed chase along I-15 near Bingham County.

Idaho State Police (ISP) told Local News 8 the chase began a little after 9 AM in Fort Hall, where Fort Hall Police received a report of two individuals possibly passed out in a Jeep Renegade near a gas station.

According to law enforcement, the man and woman woke up and drove away. Officers attempted to pull the pair over. ISP reports that the couple may have been under the influence at the time.

The driver would not stop and led Fort Hall law enforcement on a high-speed chase along I-15, where ISP joined the pursuit.

The chase came to a stop at exit 89 outside of Blackfoot, where the ISP says they were able to spike the driver's tires in a PIT maneuver. ISP reports that the chase ended around 9:44 AM with minor damage to a patrol vehicle.

The total damage to the driver's car is unclear, but Local News 8 video captured from the scene does show the Jeep Renegade being loaded onto a trailer. The back driver's side tire appears destroyed.

No other injuries have been reported.