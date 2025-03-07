ITD seeks community input for Highway 91 widening project in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is bringing people up to speed on one of their upcoming projects in Chubbuck. ITD is asking for public input on plans to improve a stretch of Highway 91 between Siphon and Reservation roads.

The project will include widening the stretch of road to two lanes in both directions, as well as repaving and improving residential access.

ITD says they need as much input as they can get from people in the area.

"The community is going to be impacted by the construction and by the end result," ITD district 5 spokesperson Justin Smith said. "So they have a right to voice their opinions and give us information. and we don't know at all. So, we need to listen to the community to see what we don't know."

The project is still in the planning phase with no official start date.

For more information or to provide public comment, click HERE.