Multiple agencies respond to House Fire in Bannock County

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Bannock County on Sunday morning. The fire happened near West Kaigan Rd. near Highway 91. Highway 91 north of Chubbuck was shut down because of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause is yet to be determined, and the cost of damages has not been released. Only one house was consumed by the fire. Chubbuck Fire Department, Ft. Hall Fire Department, Bannock Fire Department, the Idaho State Police, and the Bannock County Sheriff's Office all responded to the blaze.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.