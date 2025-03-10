Skip to Content
News

The Rexburg Tabernacle looks pretty in pink

Ashley Chilcutt
By
New
today at 4:24 PM
Published 4:38 PM

"The building looks really nice on the outside, and we're really excited about that."

- Alisha Tietjen, Museum of Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — If you visit the historic tabernacle in Rexburg, you may notice a brighter color to the stone. That's because Phase 1 of the Tabernacle Legacy Campaign is complete.

Alisha Tietjen, Museum of Rexburg Curator, says the exterior of the tabernacle is made from a mystery rock sourced from the Rexburg Bench and Sunnydale-Archer area quarries. Tietjen is excited about the progress but says there is still four more restoration phases.

  • Phase 2: HVAC, system repairs, and updates
  • Phase 3: Interior renovation, including new restrooms and lighting
  • Phase 4: New annex with elevator, gallery lobby, offices, and a community room
  • Phase 5: Landscaping and monument gardens

"The building looks nice on the outside, and we're excited about that," Tietjen said. "But we are still going to be starting renovations on the inside... We're one-fifth of the way through the project, and so we are still looking for a lot of donations and a lot of help to be able to accomplish that."

The Museum of Rexburg has long been housed at the tabernacle, but it has been closed during the renovation process. Tietjen and her team are hoping to find a new home for the artifacts in time for the 50th anniversary of the Teton Dam Flood next year.

They are looking for a new temperature-controlled space to accommodate the display. If you have recommendations for a new museum location, please send an email to the museum.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ashley Chilcutt

Ashley is a reporter and producer for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content