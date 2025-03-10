The Rexburg Tabernacle looks pretty in pink

"The building looks really nice on the outside, and we're really excited about that." - Alisha Tietjen, Museum of Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — If you visit the historic tabernacle in Rexburg, you may notice a brighter color to the stone. That's because Phase 1 of the Tabernacle Legacy Campaign is complete.

Alisha Tietjen, Museum of Rexburg Curator, says the exterior of the tabernacle is made from a mystery rock sourced from the Rexburg Bench and Sunnydale-Archer area quarries. Tietjen is excited about the progress but says there is still four more restoration phases.

Phase 2: HVAC, system repairs, and updates

Phase 3: Interior renovation, including new restrooms and lighting

Phase 4: New annex with elevator, gallery lobby, offices, and a community room

Phase 5: Landscaping and monument gardens

"The building looks nice on the outside, and we're excited about that," Tietjen said. "But we are still going to be starting renovations on the inside... We're one-fifth of the way through the project, and so we are still looking for a lot of donations and a lot of help to be able to accomplish that."

The Museum of Rexburg has long been housed at the tabernacle, but it has been closed during the renovation process. Tietjen and her team are hoping to find a new home for the artifacts in time for the 50th anniversary of the Teton Dam Flood next year.

They are looking for a new temperature-controlled space to accommodate the display. If you have recommendations for a new museum location, please send an email to the museum.