Simplot company foundation supports local Art Museum expansion

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho (TAM) is partnering with the J.R. Simplot Company to meet the growing needs of the community and strengthen the museum’s mission of fostering education, creativity, and cultural enrichment.

Thanks to the generous support of the J.R. Simplot Company Foundation, TAM will be expanding it's museum’s facilities.

“This project will provide incredible opportunities for students and residents,” said Karin Hart, Senior VP at Simplot.

TAM says the expansion will include a "state-of-the-art education center, additional gallery space, and a scenic riverfront gathering area, providing greater opportunities for students, families, and artists."

Established in 2002, the museum has served as an area hub for art education, exhibition, and outreach. However, in the years since the museum opened, increased demand from the community has caused it to outgrow the current facility.

“We’ve outgrown our current building,” said Alexa Stanger, Museum Director. “This expansion will

allow us to better serve students, families, and artists while creating a true cultural landmark for Idaho Falls.”

A Vision for the Future

The expanded facility will allow the museum to continue its partnership with the College of Eastern Idaho while offering expanded fine arts classes and programs, which, TAM directors say, will ensure a lasting impact on arts education.

Additionally, TAM directors say the expanded building will serve as a valuable resource for the community, offering a stunning venue for events and gatherings.

"From weddings to corporate meetings, the new space will generate economic and cultural value, contributing to Idaho Falls’ reputation as a vibrant, artistic hub," writes TAM.