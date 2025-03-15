Hundreds walk and run for the homeless

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday morning to walk and run for the hungry and homeless. It was part of the 5K presented by the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

Participants met at the Water Front at Snake River Landing for the annual race. The cold temperatures and winds helped the Walk in the Cold 5K live up to its name, and that helps the walkers and runners get a small experience of what the homeless population goes during the winter months.

"It's here in the cold because you have those that are struggling where they don't have a home or they're on the streets. And so to be able to think that, that there's, men and women that are out in this weather, here in eastern Idaho," said Rise River Runner Todd Wood.

Events like these help the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission provide thousands of resources to the homeless, including hot meals, clothing, and a safe place to sleep.