Community All-Stars: The Idaho Falls Music Club creates the perfect local harmony

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Every great musician starts somewhere and for some within the East Idaho area, the Idaho Falls Music Club is a supportive starting point.

Since 1912, IFMC has served the community as a place for music lovers, teachers and young artists to learn, grow and thrive. "It just gives the kids in the community and even adults an opportunity to be involved in musical things," says IFMC President Lindsey Bingham.

Idaho Falls Music Club is an organization for local music instructors to get support. "I believe music teacher organizations are the real grassroots of where musicians come from," IFMC member and instructor Stephen Thomas says," These organizations help support those teachers in the efforts that they make and give the students opportunities to perform and to earn scholarships and prizes and motivation to keep working."

Aspiring musicians get involved in the club by taking lessons with IFMC member teachers. The concerts and scholarships the club offers have proven to give students a lot of support. "It has created all the opportunities in the world for me," music student Gwen Inglet says, "I've done so many different competitions now and earned a lot of scholarships through the music club. I've attended, I think, five summer music camps now, and really in the end it gave me the drive and pushed me to make the decision to study music in college."

For these young artists; music club isn't just a place to practice, it gives them a sense of belonging, outside of a school setting, to boost their future musical careers.

The Idaho Falls Music Club also helps unite people who enjoy a good tune, even if they can't play.

Coming up, IFMC is putting on their Scholarship Winners Concert on Thursday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m. The event is free for anyone to attend. Those who go will get to experience the talent of all ages who competed and were chosen to receive scholarships.

To get involved with the Idaho Falls Music Club, visit their website.