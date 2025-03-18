Pocatello man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for Meth Trafficking

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 67-year-old man from Pocatello, Steven Greenleaf Blodgett, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Chief Judge David C. Nye issued the sentence on March 17, 2025, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

In July 2024, officers with the BADGES Task Force searched Blodgett’s rental car returning from Utah and seized about four pounds of methamphetamine, according to court records. A subsequent search of his Pocatello residence revealed a loaded firearm and evidence of drug distribution.

The 67-year-old was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2024. Blodgett entered a guilty plea less than 3-months later.

Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott praised the Drug Enforcement Administration, Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, and Chubbuck Police Department for their roles in the BADGES Task Force, along with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Blackfoot Police.