BYU’s Vocal Point and Noteworthy are performing at the Frontier Center

March 24, 2025 11:05 PM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — If you like A cappella, the Frontier Center is the place to be this Saturday. BYU's Vocal Point and Noteworthy are taking to the stage with upbeat, inspiring music.

Noteworthy beatboxer, Kassie Sanders, is from Rigby. She says the performance is a great opportunity to showcase her talent here at home. She's especially grateful to have formed deep friendships during her college career.

"I think it has a special community," Sanders said. "When you join an A cappella group, you just have to be really good friends in order to make music together and make it sound good."

Proceeds from the concert will be used for financial aid to students who attend BYU, BYU-Idaho and BYU-Hawaii. You can buy tickets HERE.

Ashley Chilcutt

Ashley is a reporter and producer for Local News 8.

