Peruvian president calls for general elections amid security crisis and yearslong political instability

(CNN) — Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has called for general elections to be held on April 12, 2026, saying she hopes the call can “put an end to a period of instability” that the country has experienced in recent years.

“We hope for the good of Peru that the 2026 elections will not only allow our citizens to exercise their right to vote but also put an end to the period of instability that has led Peru to have six presidents in recent years,” she said.

Boluarte had until next month to call the elections, according to a proposed schedule by the National Elections Board, which also stipulated that the vote be held on April 12, 2026.

The announcement comes amid a security crisis in Peru that has resulted in the declaration of a state of emergency in the Peruvian capital and the province of Callao. The declaration followed the killing of a well-known cumbia musician on March 16, which sparked protests and led the Peruvian Congress to censure Interior Minister Juan José Santivañez over his handling of the wave of insecurity.

The country has also experienced recent political crises that resulted in Peru having six presidents in the last seven years.

In 2022, Dina Boluarte became Peru’s first female president after her predecessor Pedro Castillo was arrested and impeached by lawmakers for attempting to dissolve the legislative body and install an emergency government.

Boluarte, who is widely criticized in Peru, said Tuesday she hopes the elections next year “will open a scenario of détente” for the country.

“The government I lead is committed to maintaining absolute neutrality and impartiality so that the results of this electoral process are unquestionable and fully reflect the popular will expressed at the polls,” said the president, who also assured that the electoral bodies will have the necessary resources to fulfill their functions.

Boluarte delivered the message at the Government Palace along with the heads of the country’s electoral institutions.

Last year, prosecutors opened an investigation into Boluarte over alleged illicit enrichment and failure to declare assets after local media outlet La Encerrona determined that she owned at least 14 luxury watches. Boluarte denied any wrongdoing, saying anything she owned was a result of her hard work.

In June, two human rights groups filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court accusing Boluarte and members of her government of crimes against humanity in connection with the deaths of 49 people during Peru’s weeks-long protest movement in 2022 and 2023.

Boluarte has denied any personal responsibility in the matter, while former Prime Minister Alberto Otarola said the government’s response to the protests defended Peruvians’ “right to peace and calm.”

