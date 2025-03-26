ISU welcomes another spring of increased enrollment

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University reports its third straight year of increased spring semester enrollment in 2025.

According to ISU, enrollment in the spring 2025 semester exceeded 11,000 students–an almost 3% increase year-over-year, and the highest the university has seen since spring 2016.

Undergraduate enrollment went up more than 4% this semester. Over 200 first-time students also joined the university this spring, making for a 2% increase since last year.

Although ISU saw an almost 1% decrease in graduate students this spring, they reported a 2% increase in dual-enrolled high school and college students, with a total of 1,796 students joining the Early College enrollment program.