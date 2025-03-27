IFPD arrests notorious “SLENDO” tagger

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The person responsible for tagging "SLENDO" on dozens of locations throughout Idaho Falls over the past few months, causing thousands of dollars in damage to private and public property, has been caught.

According to the Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD), patrol officers driving along Highway 20 and the Greenbelt trail spotted the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Richard Steacy, riding an e-scooter shortly before midnight on March 22, 2025.

Steacy was wearing clothing and carrying a backpack that matched video footage collected during the investigation, according to IFPD.

Officers stopped the 24-year-old and found that he had spray paint on his hands and clothing. IFPD says Steacy also had a can of spray paint in his jacket pocket, several more cans of spray paint in his backpack, and US Mail stickers with the "Slendo" tag drawn on them.



The 24-year-old has been arrested and charged for Felony Malicious Injury to Property.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to IFPD.

"Anyone who has not already filed a police report about graffiti that included the "Slendo" or "SLD!" tag within the Idaho Falls city limits should file an online report at IdahoFallsPolice.com. Any vandalism outside the city limits should be reported to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office or other responsible law enforcement agency," IFPD said in a media release.

Law enforcement is asking that reports include the following:

at least one photo of the graffiti.

the exact address of the damage.

a description of the location on the property the damage was sustained.

a description of what was damaged, the actual or estimated cost to clean up or remove the graffiti (Any quotes or receipts for clean up should be retained for court purposes).

an approximate date and time of when the damage occurred.

"Please note, the case officer is currently working through dozens and dozens of graffiti reports attached to this case, while also managing the rest of his caseload," said IFPD in their media release. "To best utilize his time and to help him compile this case in the most efficient way, reports will need to be made online. The case officer will reach out to any victims he needs additional information from. Victims may be entitled to restitution for this damage, which would occur through the court process at a later date. In that case, someone from the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office or Bonneville County Courts will be in touch."



In addition, East Idaho Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for tips, including anonymous tips, that lead to successful graffiti-related arrests. To submit a report, click HERE.



Additional graffiti unrelated to this tagger can also be reported online at IdahoFallsPolice.com.

One-day graffiti clean up

IFPD is planning a one-day project to work with volunteers to clean up graffiti in the Idaho Falls community. The project may take place on private or public property, with the permission of property owners.

Details are still being arranged, according to IFPD. For more information or to sponsor the effort, click HERE to learn more.