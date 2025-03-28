Lottery system announced for Idaho’s most popular campsites

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Two of Idaho's most popular group campsites will be reserved through a lottery reservation system for the 2025 season.

This system will be used for the Lionhead Group Camp at Priest Lake State Park and Group Camps 100 & 101 at Bear Lake State Park.

"In recent years, demand for these large group sites has far exceeded availability, with sites booking out within minutes," said the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. "The lottery approach offers all applicants an equal opportunity to secure a reservation, regardless of internet speed or timing."

According to the department press release, these are the key lottery details:

Application Window: Opens March 31, 2025 | Closes April 15, 2025

Opens March 31, 2025 | Closes April 15, 2025 Stay Dates Covered: May 22, 2025 – September 2, 2025

May 22, 2025 – September 2, 2025 Application Fee: $25 (nonrefundable)

$25 (nonrefundable) Applicants can select both a primary and secondary date range

Minimum stay is 2 nights ; maximum is 7 nights

; maximum is 7 nights If selected dates are partially available (minimum 2 nights), IDPR may offer adjusted dates

Cancellations will be re-awarded to the next customer drawn in the lottery

will be re-awarded to the next customer drawn in the lottery Selected customers must sign a reservation contract and pay for the full stay upon notification

The application window provides a couple of weeks for people to enter the lottery. The chances of being selected for a reservation are the same no matter when a person enters the lottery during the window. After the application period closes, lottery winners will be selected electronically through the new reservation system and will be notified soon after.

To apply for the group camp lottery, book other park reservations, and for customer support, click HERE. Learn more about IDPR’s new reservation system by reading the January 2025 news release, click HERE.

