Jury selection begins in Lori Vallow Daybell’s Arizona murder trial

PHOENIX, Arizona (KIF) - Convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in an Arizona courtroom Monday as jury selection began in her second high-profile murder trial.

Vallow Daybell is accused of plotting to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019.

Alex Cox, Lori Vallow Daybell's brother, told police he shot Charles Vallow in self-defense after an altercation at the former couple's Arizona home. 51-year-old Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty and is representing herself.

The Arizona trial follows Vallow Daybell's conviction in Idaho after being found guilty of killing her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell, the wife of Lori's fifth husband, Chad Daybell.

JJ and Tylee went missing in 2019, and their bodies were eventually found on Chad Daybell's property.

In May 2023, Vallow was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. For more information, click HERE.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, was sentenced to death for his role in the killings the following year, though his attorney has filed an appeal. For more details on Chad Daybell's trial and sentencing, click HERE.