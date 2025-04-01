Tickets for Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo go on sale April 2

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The wait is over, and tickets go on sale April 2 for Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up.

The 114th running of "the best medium-sized rodeo” in Idaho will come to Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls from July 31 to Aug. 2, bringing top-caliber cowboys and cowgirls to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) event. Tickets for the event are often sold out, so people are encouraged to purchase them early.

Tickets this year are now on sale online at www.warbonnetroundup.org. Thursday general admission tickets are $22 and $30 for reserved seating. Friday and Saturday general admission tickets are $27 and $35 for reserved seating. General admission ticket prices for kids ages 3 to 12 are $10 each night of the rodeo.

New for 2025, the War Bonnet Round Up is offering VIP seating in the Coors tent. Enjoy a catered meal and special reserved seating under a tent. Tickets are $65 each and include dinner. A child admission ticket will not allow a child to sit in VIP Seating. You must purchase a VIP seating ticket for anyone you wish to have sit in VIP seating.

To bring in the rodeo spirit, the War Bonnet Round Up will also host the free Rodeo Kick-off event on July 30 with fun activities and food for the entire family. Hosted at Sandy Downs, the kick-off is the best place to enjoy time as a family with a mini rodeo right in the arena. From 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., the kick-off will be one wild west party.