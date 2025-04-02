Skip to Content
Alleged drug dealer arrested in Teton County

Joshua Hanna's booking photo and seized drug paraphernalia, photos courtesy Teton County Sheriff's Office
Teton County Sheriff's Office
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Sheriff's deputies in Teton County, Idaho, have arrested alleged cocaine dealer Joshua Hanna in a joint narcotics investigation with the Idaho State Police.

The news comes from a press release shared to the Teton County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

After obtaining a search warrant for Hanna's residence, investigators discovered and seized cocaine, marijuana, drug packaging equipment, digital scales, two firearms, cash, and a cash counter, according to the post.

"We would also like to thank surrounding agencies as well for their assistance during this investigation," writes the Teton County Sheriff's Office.

