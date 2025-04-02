Alleged drug dealer arrested in Teton County

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Sheriff's deputies in Teton County, Idaho, have arrested alleged cocaine dealer Joshua Hanna in a joint narcotics investigation with the Idaho State Police.

The news comes from a press release shared to the Teton County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

After obtaining a search warrant for Hanna's residence, investigators discovered and seized cocaine, marijuana, drug packaging equipment, digital scales, two firearms, cash, and a cash counter, according to the post.

"We would also like to thank surrounding agencies as well for their assistance during this investigation," writes the Teton County Sheriff's Office.