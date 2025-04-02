Traffic Alert: ITD construction on highway exit 332

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department is sending out a traffic alert for Rexburg drivers. Over the next week, the town's most used on/off ramp along U.S. 20, exit 332, will be down one lane for construction as crews put the finishing touches on the intersection.

Rexburg drivers dealt with month-long traffic jams as the ITD converted the highway exit into a diverging diamond interchange in the fall of 2024.

Tuesday, crews returned to the intersection to add black railings above the concrete barriers as a safety and decorative measure. ITD has closed the outer lanes in both exits 332 and 333 during the construction.

ITD spokesperson Sky Buffat says their crews are working around peak traffic hours in between school hours.

"[It's] starting to warm up in spring now, and we're in construction season again. We've been plowing all winter, but now it's time to reenter the work zones," said Buffat. "Just as always, when you see traffic control material anywhere and people on the road slow down, (and) stay aware; Slowing down is our biggest ask of people."

Buffat says the construction is anticipated to last a week.

