Crispy Cones opens new location in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The viral ice cream cone company, Crispy Cones, is opening a new location in Idaho Falls.

On April 4, they're celebrating the grand opening with sweet deals and giveaways. The ribbon cutting is at 10:45 a.m. followed by free cones all day when you follow their Instagram.

The new location can be found at 3512 S 25th E, Idaho Falls, ID 83406.

Crispy Cones is a dessert company that got their start in Rexburg when Founder and CEO Jeremy Carlson decided to bring a beloved Czech Republic delicacy to America, "revolutionizing the soft serve cone."

These dough cones are covered in cinnamon sugar, then filled with a spread and soft serve ice cream with customizable toppings.

In 2023, Carlson and his wife made it on the hit ABC television show Shark Tank, reeling in a deal with businesswoman and investor Barbara Corcoran.

Since then, Cirspy Cones has expanded all over the nation.