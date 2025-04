IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Falls Spud Kings pulled out a big win Thursday night at the Mountain America Center.

Going up against the Pueblo Bulls in Game 5, the Spud Kings won 2 to 1.

This winner-takes-all victory advances the team to the Mountain Division finals.

They play again on home ice Monday and Tuesday against the Ogden Mustangs.

Local News 8 will continue to bring you live coverage of these match-ups.