ISP is seeking help with Idaho Falls car crash investigation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash which occurred on Thursday, April 3rd at approximately 3:45 P.M. at the intersection of E Ririe Highway and E 49th N. A blue Kia Carnival was travelling eastbound on 49th N when it entered the intersection at Ririe Highway/US26. A black Toyota Venza was travelling eastbound on the Ririe Highway when it collided with the Kia. ISP troopers are seeking the public’s assistance with any information they may have regarding this crash. Anyone with relevant details, including dash cam footage, eye witness accounts, or other information is asked to contact ISP dispatch at 208-528-3408.

The following is a press release from Idaho State Police.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.