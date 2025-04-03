Potential “Jackpot Crew” linked to ATM theft in West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (KIFI) - The West Yellowstone Police Department is investigating a theft from an ATM that took place earlier this week.

The incident appears to be connected to a technologically advanced group of criminals, commonly referred to as a "Jackpot" crew, according to a post on the West Yellowstone Police Department's Facebook page. Police say this group has been targeting financial institutions across Montana and broader regions.

According to the Department of Justice, “ATM jackpotting is the exploitation of physical and software vulnerabilities in ATMs that result in the machines dispensing cash to unauthorized fraudsters."

Crimes of this nature are on the rise, and police say agencies across Montana are working together to identify and apprehend those responsible.

There is no known threat to the public at this time, and according to the initial post, no personal bank account information has been compromised.

The West Yellowstone police continue to investigate the theft. If you have any information regarding this crime, law enforcement is urging you to contact the West Yellowstone Police Dispatch. For more information or to contact dispatch, click HERE.