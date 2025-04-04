2025 YMCA Luau Gala will be held at Elks Lodge on Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls YMCA invites you to an evening of island-inspired fun, live entertainment, and charitable giving.

Saturday, April 5th: The Y is hosting its Annual Fundraising Gala, happening at 6:30 PM at the Elks Lodge. This year's theme invites people to say "Aloha to a night of giving" as the YMCA hosts a Luau.

Funds raised at the event will ensure the local YMCA can continue to provide vital services to children, families, and individuals in the community and that no one is turned away due to the inability to pay.

The event includes: