Animal rescuers teach public about reptiles

today at 5:09 PM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — You often hear about animal shelters dealing with the overpopulation of stray dogs and cats. But what about those that aren’t soft and fluffy but rather smooth and scaly?

The owners of SRD’s Wild Reptile Adventure have been doing animal rescue for 20 years. In the last five years, about 90% of their rescues have been reptiles. Some were strays, while others were found badly hurt.

"There's been a lot of reptile sales, a lot of reptile breeding, and a lot of misinformation. It's just made it so people don't know how to take care of these awesome creatures that they can easily purchase," said SRD's Wild Reptile Adventure Co-owner, Nikki Jorgenson.

When people breed reptiles, they could produce dozens of offspring, which could lead to several not getting homes.

That's why SRD'S Wild Reptile Adventure is having a special event on Saturday, April 4, at 3 p.m. People can come see over a dozen exotic reptiles and learn several fascinating facts about them—including how to have some of these types of reptiles as pets. More information can be found here.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

