Fish and Game looking for landowners willing to let hunters on their property this season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Department of Fish and Game Southeast Region is searching for local landowners to enroll in their 'Managed Hunt' program before fall.

Through the Managed Hunt program, private landowners agree to allow hunters access to their property to hunt in-season game, with property owners able to set rules for how and when hunters can use the land.

Fish and Game manages hunters' use of the private land while also acting as the primary contact for hunting requests, eliminating any interaction between the hunters and the landowners.

Hunters who violate any of the landowners' rules while on the property are subject to trespassing violations, which can include loss of hunting and fishing privileges and expulsion from the Managed Hunt program.

Property owners in the Pocatello area who are interested in enrolling in the program can contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's Southeast Region office at 208-232-4703. For more information on the Managed Hunt program, you can visit the Fish and Game website.