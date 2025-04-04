Idaho House and Senate wrap up 2025 legislative session

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The sun has set on the 2025 Idaho Legislative session as both the House and Senate adjourned “Sine Die” Friday, after 89 days in session, excluding weekends.

In a written statement to the media, Governor Brad Little thanked his legislative partners for working with him to advance his “Keeping Promises” plan this session.

"America wants what Idaho has – safe communities, bustling economic activity, increasing incomes, tax relief, fewer regulations, fiscal responsibility, and common sense values," said Governor Little.

"I thank my partners in the Idaho Legislature for working so hard for the people of Idaho," said Little.

Legislature pushes through key and controversial legislation

In the final hours of the session, the Idaho House and Senate pushed through bills repealing the Empowering Parents Grant Program, another prohibiting DEI policies in higher education, and a new version of the so-called "Medical Freedom Act" vetoed by Gov. Little earlier this month.

The Idaho Senate rushed to pass its version of the "Medical Freedom" bill, Senate Bill 1210, in a 27-6 vote, after the bill was amended in the Idaho House.

Idaho Democrats claim the Gem State GOP has abandoned its principles

In a written statement to the press, the Idaho House and Senate minority leaders accused the state GOP of abandoning its core values of fiscal conservatism and local control in Idaho.

“At the outset of this session, the priorities of Idahoans were clear: funding of public education, addressing healthcare and our housing shortage," said House minority leader Representative Ilana Rubel. "Instead, Republicans siphoned money needed for public education to subsidize private school tuition for the wealthy, they eliminated affordable housing funds, and actually managed to make our physician shortage worse, all while leaving us facing future revenue shortfalls."

“They have abandoned the values they once claimed to stand for: fiscal responsibility, local control, and limited government. It is now Idaho Democrats who champion these values.”

The Democratic Caucus is boasting victories in legislation expanding access to breast cancer screening and blocking legislation repealing Medicaid expansion and requiring forced Bible reading in public schools.

“After this session, it should be clear to every Idahoan that only Democrats vote for policies that advance public education, access to healthcare, protect public lands, and fiscally conservative budget policies that support hardworking everyday Idahoans,” added Sen. Wintrow.

The governor's statement highlighted several pieces of legislation passed into law over the last three months. In particular, the governor chose to recognize the $400 million of income tax, property, and grocery tax relief approved in the legislature and $50 million to expand school choice in Idaho.

"I am especially proud of the record tax relief, support for law enforcement, ongoing money for water infrastructure, additional support for rural school facilities and literacy, full funding for LAUNCH, and the billions in additional capacity for roads. The list of successes is long, and there is still more we can and should do for Idahoans,” said Little.

Idaho Democrats say the income tax cut and other Republican-led tax cuts came at the cost of:

$15 million from affordable housing

$22 million from road and bridge repair

$25 million from home energy rebates

Over $68 million from K-12 education, including $3 million from special education and another $2.5 million to prevent kids from smoking and vaping

$19 million from universities and colleges for in-demand careers and diversity punishment

$500,000 from incentive programs for rural physicians

A complete failure to address $2.7 billion in needed school facility repair, leaving property taxpayers holding the bag

For the Governor's full statement, click HERE.