ITD urges drivers to zipper merge for smoother construction traffic

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As the weather warms up, Idahoans will see construction crews working on more projects, and that could mean more traffic delays for drivers.

These past few weeks, Idaho drivers are seeing more than just other cars hitting the highways. Travelers are sharing the streets and making way for heavy-duty motorized construction equipment.

"The weather's a little bit warmer, which allows us to get back and maintain and improve the roads," said Sky Buffat, Idaho Transportation Department's Public Information Officer.

Drivers are also seeing a change in their commute time.

"Work zones do affect traffic and just hold people up. The delays can become significant. We try for it not to be that way, but by nature, it is part of how it goes when you have a lot of traffic is trying to get into one lane, " said Buffat.

While checking out Highway 20, Local News 8 witnessed cars moving very slowly, even during non-peak traffic hours.

When approaching a one-lane construction zone, it is very common for drivers to move over into what they know will be the open lane. Drivers will find themselves bumper to bumper for a ways back before the lanes merge.

"One thing that really helps with traffic control is if people will do what's called zipper merging," said Buffat. "It's in our inclination when we see the lanes closed ahead, we want to move over as quickly as we can. It's just the kind of the people that we are in eastern Idaho, we're courteous that way. But It actually really helps if you'll stay in both lanes for as long as you can."

Buffat says this method doesn't work unless everyone is doing it.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) wants this to be as commonly known as a 4-way traffic stop. As it turns out, we are going to have plenty of practice.

"This is going to be the way of it through the summer. It's time now to watch out for work zones until our snow falls again. We're going to try to get done as much as we can, not just this week or next, but for the next several months," said Buffat.

ITD has a short video showing how the zipper merging works. Take a watch.