Opening night of Pocatello Dinner Theater’s spring show set for Friday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The West Side Players dinner theater will debut their spring performance of Michael MC Keever's comedy Suite Surrender on Friday, April 4.

From the Westside Players website: "Set in 1942, two of Hollywood’s biggest divas descend upon the luxurious Palm Beach Royale Hotel with their legendary, long-running feud in tow. Everything seems to be in order for their wartime performance until they are somehow assigned to the same suite. Through mistaken identities, overblown egos, and double entendres this roller-coaster of a play is a hilarious riot and a love note to the classic farces of the 30s and 40s."

Show only tickets are $17 per person and dinner and show tickets are $45. Food is provided by The Yellowstone restaurant.

For a full schedule of performances, and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Westside Players website.