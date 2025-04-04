Traffic Alert – Construction starts Monday near US-91 and Breneman Street in Chubbuck

The following is a press update from the Idaho Transportation Department:

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) — Beginning Monday, the Idaho Transportation Department will build a traffic island on U.S. Highway 91 (Yellowstone Avenue) at Bullock Street in Chubbuck to reinforce existing restrictions that prohibit unsignalized left turns onto Bullock Street.

Yellow tubular markers will be removed and replaced with the concrete island over the next two weeks, depending on the weather.

During construction, the southbound left turn lane from Yellowstone Avenue to Breneman Street and businesses like Walmart will be closed. The leftmost northbound lane on Yellowstone will also be closed to provide enough room for crews to work.