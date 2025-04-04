Zoo Idaho opens April 5th

The following is a press release from Zoo Idaho:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Zoo Idaho is back for the 2025 season, showcasing our amazing native species. The zoo will be open weekends in April and weekdays starting May 1.

Zoo Idaho is an indigenous zoo exhibiting only native species found within the Intermountain West. The majority of animals at the zoo were brought in through the help of Idaho Fish and Game and various agencies and organizations. These animals can no longer thrive in the wild and the zoo has given them a forever home. When you visit Zoo Idaho you can know you are supporting animal conservation and wildlife conservation.

Admission to the zoo is $5.00 for kids under age 11 and $7.00 for adults, with discounts for local students, seniors, military members, and groups of 10 or more. Consider a Zoo Idaho Zoological Society (ZIZS) Membership for unlimited fun all season long. Visit ZooIdaho.Org/membership for more information.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, it is the policy of the City of Pocatello to offer its public programs, services, and meetings in a manner that is readily accessible to everyone, including those with disabilities. If you are disabled and require an accommodation, please contact Skyler Beebe with two (2) business days’ advance notice at sbeebe@pocatello.gov; 208.234.6248; or 5815 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho. Advance notification within this guideline will enable the City to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility.