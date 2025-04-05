Pocatello residents protest against authoritarianism

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Many people feel our country's leaders have too much power and our government is being led by the rich. That's why hundreds of people marched to the Bannock County Courthouse.

Protesters were happily surprised by how many people turned out.

“It’s showing that people are paying attention and seeing what's going on, and enough people are coming together to say this isn't okay,” said Pocatello Resident, Courtney.

Everyone who wanted to share their voice was invited to the protest whether they were republican, democrat, or any other affiliation.

Protesters expressed how they feel about the changes in our government they've been seeing.

"In the long run for the future generations, it'll come back to them as history has proven over and over again," said Pocatello Resident, Christopher. "You can't be run by super rich people and have a true democracy."

They also shared what changes they want to see going forward.

“We need to invest in the things that are going to make our country worth being here. Not just surviving, but thriving. Things like education, national parks. Those are really important to us.”

Even if some of the protesters' views differed from each other, they can all agree they hope for a better future—not just for themselves, but for their children, grandchildren, and all generations to come.